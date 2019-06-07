National Donut Day 2019: Free Treats At Krispy Kreme & More Epic Deals

June 7 marks one of the BEST days of the year — National Donut Day, of course! Here are all the best deals and freebies for 2019.

National Donut Day falls on June 7, which means that plenty stores and brands that sell the yummy treat are offering up amazing deals today! Of course, Krispy Kreme is offering one of the best deals of all — all you have to do is show up to one of their locations and you can get a FREE donut. Customers will have the option to choose from the entire menu, and there is no purchase necessary to get the freebie. There’s an even bigger incentive this year, too: If there are 1 million donuts given away by Krispy Kreme, customers will get ANOTHER chance at a free donut when the brand releases it’s “biggest donut innovation yet” later this June!

If you hit up Dunkin’ on National Donut Day, just buy a beverage and you’ll get a free donut thrown in. The same deal applies if you stop in at a renovated Cumberland Farms location: Just grab a drink and you’ll get a free donut! During the hours of 6am-12pm, you can get four free glazed donut rounds at Randy’s Donuts, while Stan’s Donuts is offering up a free glazed cake donut with any purchase.

Fans of Duck Donuts can stop into the store for a free cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut, with no other purchase necessary. Meanwhile, Hardee’s is offering up free Fruit Loop mini donuts to customers who make any purchase and have this coupon. At Walmart, you can grab a free donut in the bakery section, while supplies last, as well.

If you’re a fan of Entenmann’s get in on the donut fun by entering the brand’s Fan Flavor Challenge — fans can create their dream donut and enter for the chance of it getting made during the 2019 holiday season. Plus, the winner gets $5,000 and free donuts for a FULL YEAR. The contest lasts until June 14.