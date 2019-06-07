‘RHONJ’s Melissa & Joe Gorga Are ‘Hot & Bothered’ In Sexy ‘Twinning’ Swimsuit Pic

Just when we thought Melissa & Joe Gorga couldn’t get any cuter! The famous couple took to Instagram with a selfie on June 6, where they rocked matching bathing suits from Melissa’s Envy boutique.

Twins! Melissa Gorga, 40, and her hubby Joe Gorga, 39, rocked matching swimsuits in a new Instagram photo and it was basically the cutest thing ever. The couple and Real Housewives Of New Jersey stars served up some serious relationship goals in vibrant, red swimsuits which featured an all-over palm print detail. Melissa’s was a one-piece design which featured a plunging neckline, while Joe donned classic board shorts of the same print. The good-looking couple looked hotter than ever in the new snapshot, and Melissa admitted that’s exactly how she felt. “HOT & BOTHERED & twinning in @envybymg 🔥” she wrote, while plugging her own line. “Matching Men’s & Woman available now!” she added with some shameless self promotion.

The swimsuit pic had fans gushing over the couple. “Super cute guys 💕🙏🏻” one fan commented below the photo. “ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS!! But what did it take to convince Joey to do it!? 😂” another said. “Goals!!!!!” one person chimed in. There was no doubt that Joe and Melissa looked picture perfect in their steamy selfie. “Such a hot couple! 😍” one fan remarked.

Something tells us that Melissa’s fans are going to be copping some matching swimsuits of their own! The reality star turned fashion designer launched Envy back in 2015, and in February of 2019, she reflected on how transformative the process of owning her own boutique has been. “I need to take a minute to thank everyone. I was always a little nervous to step out of the box and open my own business. But you all have supported me more than I could have ever dreamed of. [Envy] is always busy, but these last couple weeks everything has sky rocketed and it’s all because you are watching the show and believe in me and my story and want to support me!” she said on Instagram at the time.

Melissa and Joe are truly couple goals here! We have a feeling that the reality star’s followers are going to follow suit and hit the beach in twinning swimsuits of their own this summer.