‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Poses Topless On The Beach For Brittany’s Bachelorette Party

Kristen Doute showed how she earned her ‘Crazy Kristen’ namesake! The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star didn’t bother to put on a bikini top, even with Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend nearby.

Crazy Kristen is back at it. The Vanderpump Rules cast was in Miami for Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party on June 7, and Kristen Doute, 36, just made it a real pre-nuptials getaway by going topless on South Beach. Unfolding the top half of her bright orange one-piece, she laid on her back and let the nips feel the Miami heat. Scheana Shay, 34, did the honors of snapping the topless photo, which Kristen shared to her Instagram the same day. However, she made it more PG-13 with the strategic placing of sun emojis. Her caption? “I am 💯 that bish. 🍒”

Mind you, this sans shirt photo shoot happened right by Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend, Beau Clark. He didn’t seem to notice, though, as he was preoccupied with a Bud Light. It has been a wild weekend, as the Bravo pals threw a party the night before the beach trip. They had a good time, judging by the penis-shaped appliqués that Brittany and Scheana wore on their faces.

The Miami festivities kicked off on June 4, as the men took sail on a yacht and the ladies danced the night away at W Hotel ‘s Wall Lounge. The joint bachelor-bachelorette party attendees also included Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Peter Madrigal, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. Out of that party crowd, Kristen, Scheana, Stassi, Ariana, Katie and Lala will be Brittany’s bridesmaids!

It’s back to reality for the Vanderpump Rules cast, as Kristen revealed they were flying back to Los Angeles after the beach day. But that just means we’re one day closer to seeing Brittany, 30, and Jax, 39, walk down the aisle in the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky on June 29! This was Brittany’s second bachelorette party, as she enjoyed her first in her native Kentucky in April 2019.