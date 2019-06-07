Khloe Kardashian Has No Interest In Forgiving Jordyn Woods Even If Kylie Jenner Eventually Does

Khloe Kardashian isn’t interested in repairing any sort of relationship with Jordyn Woods… even if her sister Kylie Jenner does. She’s ‘choosing to keep her distance’ after the Tristan Thompson drama.

If Kylie Jenner ever chooses to be friends with Jordyn Woods again, Khloe Kardashian wouldn’t be livid, but she also wouldn’t go out of her way to forgive Jordyn too. “Khloe would be understanding if Kylie and Jordyn repaired their friendship due to how kind and open hearted Kylie is, however, she of course prefers to not be involved in it as she’s choosing to keep her distance from Jordyn and the Woods family,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

If you’ve done even the slightest bit of ~keeping up~ then you know full well that the KarJenner crew had a major fall out with Jordyn earlier this year when she and Khloe’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson kissed at a party. That’s a pain that True Thompson‘s mom won’t ever get over. “Khloe felt betrayed by Jordyn and once you betray Khloe, it’s hard to win her trust back,” the insider says. “She was so hurt by that entire situation and is just finally feeling a bit more moved on from it. Khloe currently has no interest in forgiving Jordyn for what she did and has no interest in having her be a part of her life again.”

But the Good American founder wouldn’t stand in the way of a reunion between Kylie and her former best friend. “She’s always supportive of Kylie and let’s her do what she wants to do and should she eventually want that, would be as understanding as possible,” the source explains. Only time will tell if Kylie and Jordyn reconcile.