Kevin McHale Reflects On His ‘Dream Role’ In ‘Glee’ & Drops Sexy New Single ‘James Dean’

The former ‘Glee’ star told HollywoodLife all about his journey embarking on a solo music career & why his new ‘James Dean’ video is actually him ‘role playing.’

While fans may know 30-year-old Kevin McHale for his long-running role as Artie Abrams on Glee, he’s staking out on a fresh start with his solo music career. The multitalented star is gearing up to release his debut EP this June, and has gifted fans with several infectious single leading up to the release. His latest, “James Dean,” is a steamy track that oozes confidence through and through. However, Kevin admits that he implemented some of his acting skills when it came to shooting the video. “I think the overarching message is just me not being afraid to show the good, bad and ugly. Or the things I feel self conscious about,” he said of his forthcoming EP, before adding that it’s “self conscious pop music, where I’m calling myself out. For example on one of the songs, ‘James Dean,’ I’m almost role playing,” he says. “Like I wish I was this confident when I’m beginning a relationship with somebody and not busy second guessing everything,” he explains.

The singer dropped his initial single, “Help Me Now,” in March of 2019, and it was an upbeat anthem that had fans raring and ready for more. The singer was sure to say that for him, the fun-loving track held a deeper meaning. “It was sort of a desperate cry for help in a weird way,” he tells HollywoodLife. “You get inside your head, you create these scenarios that you should know better, and that’s what it was all about. It was calling myself out. I’m pretty good at calling myself out and for me to act like that, I would like to think it was out of character, maybe not so much. It was just about exposing all that.” With the new released, the star admits that it’s an entirely different feeling to be unveiling original tracks of his own. “It’s very strange because it’s the first time I’ve put out music that I’ve written all by myself, as a solo artist,” he explains.

The colorful music video for “Help Me Now” depicted Kevin getting his groove on and he had fans at home dancing right along with him. “It ended up being a happy accident in a lot of ways,” he says of the visual. “We knew we wanted to have this sort of funny-ish dancing video or show me as being desperate to act out part of the lyrical content out of trying to get somebody’s attention or like ‘Notice me, this is pathetic.’ We wanted it to look extravagant in a way. We found this amazing house and the colors were accidental. I’m someone who is a big fan of that. I think that trend a lot of time nowadays is to have sort of like muted colors and pastels and things, which I love. But for me, I grew up on the bright colors of pop videos and all that. I was really keen, no matter where we shot the video, was to have it be really bright and vibrant. Luckily we walked into that house, we were like ‘Yes.'”

With the full EP dropping in June, fans can expect even more certified bops from the musician. “I think each song sounds quite different, but I think the writing style is the thing and obviously my voice is the thing that connects all of them, or just a train of thought through all,” he reveals when asked about the overarching message of the album. ” I guess maybe the message is is that I would like this to reflect a conversation with my friends. What it would actually sound like.”

While the former Glee star admits he loves acting, he’s incredibly focused on music right now. “I think I will always do both. Luckily, being on Glee, it was the best of both worlds where I could do both and I felt fulfilled by both and didn’t have time to do anything else. Now that I’ve had time to take a second to figure out what I want to do, I will just have to do both. You can do it all. It’s just a part of me. Right now, musics happening so doing that and following through with that and I’m just happy and excited to finally get it out.”