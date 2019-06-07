The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever, and they proved that this morning on the ‘Today’ show! The boys performed some of their newest songs to coincide with their album release.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their newest album, Chasing Happiness, with a bang! The group of brothers from New Jersey made a splash on the Today show with a performance to celebrate their album release. The boys sang their hearts out, looking totally ecstatic that they’re together and performing, yet again. The boys sang new hits “Sucker” and “Cool,” as well as throwback jam “S.O.S.”

They sang their first #1 hit “Sucker” to a crowd of adoring fans. Everyone sang along while the band rocked out to their leading single off Happiness Begins. This wasn’t their first live performance since they reunited in Feb. 2019. The boys recently sang on Saturday Night Live, rocking out to “Sucker” and “Cool,” and their 2008 song “Burnin’ Up.” The Jonas Brothers also had a live performance after the premiere of their Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness, which debuted in Los Angeles on June 3.

The band announced its reunion in Feb. 2019 after “breaking up” in 2013. They had seen years of astronomical success, with their first studio album, It’s About Time, being released in 2006. The band had a television show, Jonas, three movies, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience and the two Camp Rock films, and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards.

Their breakup was prompted by youngest brother Nick, 26, when he sat older siblings Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, down, and said he wanted the Jonas Brothers to be over six years ago. While Chasing Happiness showed that there was tons of emotional aftermath to that decision, the brothers have gotten over the tension among them, and are ready to take over the world with Jonas superstardom all over again. We are 100% ready and here for the Jonas Brothers’ comeback that’s happening – and we can’t wait to see what the band of brothers do next.