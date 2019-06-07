The Jonas Brothers Release 1st Album In 10 Years & Fans Are Losing Their Minds

This is an SOS! The Jonas Brothers’ comeback album has arrived & it’s 14 tracks of pure music perfection. After the record hit the internet, their fans instantly flipped.

Not many things could create the sheer panic that first commenced when the Jonas Brothers first announced their comeback, but their album release sure did. After the long-awaited record (a 10-year-wait!) arrived on June 7, JoBros fans everywhere lost it when Happiness Begins finally hit streaming services. After taking a listen to the 14-track album, they made it very clear how they felt about the new tunes. “IT’S OUT!!!” one fan wrote, while another said, “Their vocals. The lyrics. Everything about # HappinessBegins is incredible.”

The full album arrived after the guys first dropped two catchy singles, “Sucker” and “Cool.” The former track arrived first and included an ultra colorful music video to match. The trio were seen living it up with their wives and girlfriends in the clip. Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, then blessed fans with “Cool” and true to it’s title – the edgy pop track was E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G.

While new tunes probably would have been enough for fans, the JoBros kept the magic coming with their official documentary release, Chasing Happiness. The Amazon doc premiered on Tuesday, June 4, and even gave fans a sneak peak at a few tracks from the album including “Rollercoaster.”

Nick, Kevin, and Joe first announced their reunion in February of 2019 and proceeded to take over The Late Late Show with James Corden the week following. The band felt like 2019 was the perfect time for them reunite! “All the brothers are all in a great place in their lives where they all feel that family has always been first but it definitely seems more important even now,” a source close to the brothers EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.