Jenelle Evans: Why The Pain Of Losing Her Kids May Motivate Her To Leave David Eason – Doctor Explains

She’s been fired from ‘Teen Mom 2’ and CPS has removed her kids from her custody. As fans wonder if Jenelle Evans will walk away from her volatile marriage to David Eason, an expert weighs in.

Jenelle Evans, 27, may find the pain of life without her children so great that it could motivate her to leave her husband David Eason. That’s what a relationship expert and therapist has told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Dr. Jenn Mann, is a former rape and domestic violence counselor who spent years working with The Los Angeles Commission on Assaults Against Women. She has not, however, worked with either Jenelle or David.

Nevertheless, Dr. Jenn believes that – after losing her dog, her job and now her kids – the reality TV star may finally be ready to leave her husband. “I think that pain is a great motivator for people, so losing her children hopefully will motivate her,” the therapist told us. “If that doesn’t, I don’t know what well. But I think that everyone around her needs to be giving her a constant reality check. This is not the time to mince words or be codependent and enable her in an irrational thinking. In my opinion as a therapist this is an incredibly self-destructive relationship for Jenelle.”

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Jenelle and David sparked criticism after he killed her dog, Nugget. The 30-year-old admitted that he shot the pet after it nipped their daughter, Ensley, 2. Fans were outraged by the killing and within days MTV fired Jenelle from the series, just over a year after they showed her husband the door. Soon after, Child Protective Services in North Carolina temporarily removed her kids from the couple’s custody. Jenelle has two sons – Jace, 9, (who lives with her mom, Barbara) and Kaiser, 4. She also has daughter Ensley, 2, with David. They are currently in and out of court in a bid to get the children back. This all happened months after Jenelle’s October 2018 911 call, during which she told the dispatcher that her husband had allegedly “pinned” her “down on the ground” and that she “heard” her “collarbone crack.” She since played down those accusations.

“I would say that, while Jenelle is ultimately responsible for her choices, the mindset that she is in right now is clearly one of someone who has been victimized, and also with someone with terrible self-esteem,” the therapist, who penned the book, The Relationship Fix: Dr. Jenn’s 6-Step Guide to Improving Communication, Connection & Intimacy, said. “I do believe that she loves her children. She clearly states it. But, you don’t make a choice like this [to stay] if you are someone who feels good about yourself.”