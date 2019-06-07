On the same day news broke that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had split, she stepped out for a solo outing with the pair’s adorable daughter, Lea.

Irina Shayk, 33, is putting her focus on her daughter, Lea, 2, after splitting from Bradley Cooper, 44. Just hours before news of the pair’s breakup broke, Irina was photographed out and about with their adorable little girl. They were heading into an art studio in Los Angeles when photographers snapped the pics, and Irina was snuggling Lea close while carrying her inside. At one point, she even planted a kiss on her forehead. Irina looked stunning in a striped jumpsuit for the outing, and her attention was clearly all on Lea, despite all the paparazzi.

Bradley was nowhere in sight for the outing, but later that night, People reported that the couple had ended their relationship after four years together. Reps for the stars did not confirm the news, but reports that the pair was on the rocks had been surfacing in the weeks leading up to People’s story broke. However, Bradley and Irina were just photographed out together with Lea at the end of May, so they’ve clearly been able to put their differences aside for the sake of their daughter, when needed.

The exes are currently trying to figure out custody of the two year old, according to People’s report. News of their split comes after Irina was by Bradley’s side throughout the 2019 award season, where he was nominated at various shows for his roles as an actor and director in A Star Is Born.

Bradley and Irina got together in April 2015, just weeks after he ended his previous relationship with Suki Waterhouse. They confirmed they were expecting their first child together in Nov. 2016, when Irina debuted a baby bump at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.