Hailey Baldwin & Miley Cyrus Rock Seriously Sexy Outfits At Saint Laurent Fashion Show – See Pics

Hailey Baldwin & Miley Cyrus headed to the Saint Laurent Men’s SS20 show in LA on June 6, when both ladies opted to wear seriously sexy outfits.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, arrived at the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring Summer 2020 show in Los Angeles on June 6 when she rocked one of the sexiest outfits we’ve seen her wear. The recently married model opted to wear a long-sleeve, red and white striped sequin shirt dress that featured the most insanely plunging V-neckline. The neckline of the dress was outlined in black sequins and Hailey opted to go completely braless underneath, showing off major cleavage. Aside from the cleavage, the dress was super short, ending high up on her thighs, showcasing her unbelievably long, lean legs. Hailey accessorized her sexy look with a pair of black ankle-strap sandals, massive gold hoop earrings, and a slicked back middle-parted low bun. She looked gorgeous in this ensemble.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus, 26, was also in attendance with her hubby, Liam Hemsworth, 29. While Miley’s look wasn’t as revealing as Hailey’s, it was still super sexy. The singer, who just released her new EP, She Is Coming, on May 31, opted to wear a pair of black high-waisted sequin skinny jeans that were completely distressed, featuring gaping holes down the entire front of the legs. Tucked into the skinny jeans, she donned a sheer black tank top, also choosing to go completely braless underneath, flashing a bit of her bare breasts. Tying the whole look together was a sparkly charcoal sequin and tweed blazer, which she kept open. Miley accessorized her look with a bunch of chunky layered necklaces, which she’s been wearing non-stop lately, a pair of loose black leather ankle boots, and a messy, scrunched wet hair look.

Both ladies looked stunning in their outfits and they were both totally different from each other, that we liked them both equally.

Hailey and Miley could not have more different styles, as Hailey is known for elevating sophisticated looks with crop tops and dresses, while Miley is known for her edgier style of blacks and ripped jeans.