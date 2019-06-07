Future: Fans Convinced Rapper Samples Ex Ciara’s Old Song On New EP Track ‘Shotgun’

Is Future paying tribute to his ex Ciara with his new EP? After the mini-album dropped on June 7, fans were convinced that one track sampled Ciara’s throwback bop ‘Promise.’

After Future’s Save Me EP dropped at the stroke of midnight on June 7, fans couldn’t help but notice the striking similarity between his song “Shotgun” and his ex Ciara’s 2006 song, “Promise.” The two musicians broke up in 2014 and haven’t exactly remained friends, so to salute to Ciara’s throwback track would come as quite the surprising choice. Despite this, fans are entirely convinced that he purposefully sampled his ex’s track! “Future really got a ciara sample cleared for this ep lmao. that is hilarious,” one fan Tweeted after listening to the track.

Fans of both artists could not seem to get over the fact he really may have sampled a song from his former flame. “I don’t have too much time for future this morning, but i drop by to listen to him sample Ciara,” one fan tweeted. “Future sample Ciara’s promise. This n**ga is savage af 😂😂😂😂🐐🐐” another said, co-signing the decision. However, some weren’t entirely convinced that he is paying ode to the R&B singer here. “You already know Ciara wouldn’t clear a sample for Future even if he was on fire! “Shotgun” was good though,” another fan tweet read. Future has yet to confirm or deny that he sampled the 2006 track. You can take a listen to both songs for yourself, below.

Future and the 33-year-old songstress share one child together, their five-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn. However, the couple’s relationship ended in a messy split and fans may remember that Future even took shots at the singer and her new husband, Russell Wilson. It was just earlier this that Ciara took the time to reflect on their romance during her appearance on Red Table Talk. “If I chose not to commit I was going to fall apart,” Ciara said on the show while talking about her past relationship with Future. “The one thing I will say is, I’m really afraid of losing myself. And I think if you sit in situations that are unhealthy or you let them linger too long you start to lose yourself. I don’t like crying all the time. I don’t like being sad. So I’m like, ‘how do I get out of this? Because I like being happy.'”

Ok but anyone else notice shotgun by future got a similar beat to promise by Ciara ? Or am i trippin 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/3GDmiEdhUW — Jaye 😋 (@onlyjaye) June 7, 2019

Take a listen to Future’s brand new track for yourself, above! While there’s definitely some similarities between his song and Ciara’s 2006 track, there’s no way to tell for sure if he sampled the song. But — that hasn’t stopped his super sleuth fans from thinking they’ve got it figured out!