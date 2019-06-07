Cardi B Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Not Writing Her Own Music — See Message

Cardi B is here to set the record straight. After being accused of not writing her own songs, she clapped back with a scathing message for her haters.

Don’t come for queen Cardi B, 26. The A-list rapper is always raring and ready to put haters in their place, and she did just that on June 6 after being accused of not writing her own music. When one Twitter user questioned her spot on the Billboard 100 Songwriters charts, Cardi made SURE they knew she earned her place. “Because I do write a lot of my shit that’s the thing,” she said in a tweet of her own. “Yes just like every other artist I do have a couple writer that help with hooks but I wrote plenty of songs on my album specially my mixtape .Ya just flip shit and ya want to believe the fuck shit so bad but EAT IT UP BITCH!” she spat back.

Fans championed the “Press” rapper on as she stood up for herself. “TELL THEM CARDI,” one fan said on Twitter. “Say it louder for the btches in the bacccc,” another wrote. “You said what you said BARDI!! 👏🏾👏🏾‼️” yet another chimed in. The rapper’s fans were the utmost supportive after seeing her message. “Haters will always believe what they want to hear and will never believe the truth when they hear it…….Congratulations Cardi,” one person wrote.

Cardi has proven from day one that she’s every bit deserving of the success she’s seen. The self-made rapper got her humble start in the Bronx, and hustled her way onto the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York. After recording several mixtapes, she skyrocketed to fame with her breakout track, “Bodak Yellow.” Her first full-length album, Invasion of Privacy, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. She has songwriting credits on a large number of her well-know hits including “Be Careful,” “Bodak Yellow,” and “Money.”

Clearly, queen Cardi won’t be discredited for her songwriting success! Cheers to the queen bee rapper for always being ready to take a stand against haters.