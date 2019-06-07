BTS Teams Up With Charli XCX For Epic New Track ‘Dream Glow’ Ahead Of Mobile Game Release

Happy Friday, everyone! BTS and Charli XCX have united for a new collaboration that’s destined to be on your summer playlist. ‘Dream Glow’ is such a jam.

BTS is not slowing down whatsoever in 2019 and we are here for it. Just in this year alone, they’ve released a new album and are currently on tour. Now they’ve released a hot new song with Charli XCX titled “Dream Glow.” The track dropped on June 7 and features BTS members Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook. “Dream Glow” is set to be a part of the original soundtrack the group is releasing for their new mobile game, BTS World.

“Dream Glow” is undoubtedly going to be another hit for both BTS and Charli XCX. The song, featuring both English and Korean lyrics, is perfect to dance to in the club, listen to on the beach, or jam out to in the car. Charli, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook certainly make great music together. Fans have been looking forward to BTS’s collaboration with Charli XCX. They’ve been dropping hints for a while.

This summer is going to be the summer of BTS, that’s for sure. On top of their new single, BTS World will make its highly-anticipated launch on June 26. BTS World is a story-based simulation game that will take players on an interactive journey. The game will give fans access to 10,000 exclusive brand-new photos, 100 exclusive video clips of the K-pop band, and so much more. The app will be free to download.

BTS is also headed to space — sort of. NASA tweeted on June 4 that it would be adding 3 BTS songs to its playlist for the next mission to the moon, which is scheduled to take place by 2024. The BTS songs “Mikrokosmos” and “134340” as well as RM’s solo track “Moonchild” will be on the playlist.