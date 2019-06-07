Bode Miller’s Wife’s ‘Heart Breaks’ For Granger Smith After His Son Drowns 1 Year After Her Daughter Died

Morgan Beck Miller was absolutely devastated to hear Granger Smith’s son had drowned, as her and Bode Miller’s daughter died the same way one year ago.

“My heart breaks,” Morgan Beck Miller, 32, wrote on her Instagram Stories on June 6, after hearing that Granger Smith’s son, River, 3, had died in a tragic drowning accident. The wife of Bode Miller, 41, reshared a photo of Granger and River together, the same picture he used to announce the news of his son’s death earlier on in the day, adding, “Another baby gone too soon.” Sadly, River’s fatal accident mirrors the death of Morgan and Bode’s daughter, Emeline. The 19-year-old drowned in June 2018 after falling into a pool at a neighbor’s backyard party in Orange County, California. The similarities between these two children’s death left Morgan reeling.

“It can truly happen to anyone,” Morgan wrote in one of the other additional Instagram Stories she posted, as she emphasized water safety to all of her followers. She linked to a solar powers alarm system that could detect drowning. She also shared a video clip of her eight-month-old son Easton being put face-first in a pool. Almost immediately, the toddler rolled over on his back and began to float. “I urge you to make your babies safer, “Morgan added. “Sign them up for swim lessons.”

Granger Smith delivered the “unthinkable news” on June 6, announcing that he and wife Amber Bartlett lost their son to a “tragic accident.” A rep later confirmed to HollywoodLife that their son had drowned. “Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately,” Granger added. “If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

His message is one that Morgan, tragically, knows all too well. “Almost one year ago, on June 10th, [parental blogger Nicole Hughes] and I became accidental advocates for water safety when we both endured a parent’s worst nightmare…we lost our babies to drowning,” Morgan posted to Instagram on May 23. “In an effort to protect parents hearts and families futures from enduring one of life’s unthinkable events, we continue to spread awareness. … be vigilant, be aware, and be a voice to spread awareness. Do not rely on the visual stimulation of water to trigger your awareness.”