Beyonce Stuns In Gorgeous Dress At AFI Awards After Viral Nicole Curran Video

Beyonce looked like a princess at the AFI Awards when she surprised the audience with an appearance in a flowing, voluminous gown.

The 2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Denzel Washington in Los Angeles got an extra dose of excitement when the one and only Beyonce Knowles showed up to surprise one of the honorees! Because Beyonce doesn’t do anything half-assed or without a dose of drama, she sashayed onstage on June 6 wearing a gorgeous gown that billowed behind her. The regal gown was strapless and featured pools of cream-colored tulle that draped across her body, giving it a cloud-like effect. The dress itself was a mini underneath her flowy skirt, and was cinched together with a gold belt. She topped the look off with a huge, golden collar and diamond hoop earrings.

Beyonce joined stars like Julia Roberts and Spike Lee in honoring Denzel for his incredible career. She was at the event specifically to present the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal to director Melina Matsoukas, her longtime collaborator and friend, which “honors creators embodying the qualities of “talent, taste, dedication, and commitment to quality storytelling in film and television.” Melina directed some of Bey’s most iconic music videos, including those for “Upgrade U,” “Diva,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Why Don’t You Love Me,” “Move Your Body,” “RUN,” and “Formation”.

During her presentation, Beyonce praised Melina for telling “stories that are thought-provoking, dramatic, funny, and real.” On Instagram later that night, she shared a pic of herself presenting the medal to Melina, captioned, “Melina, I’m so proud of you my sister. Love you deep.” You can watch Beyonce’s full speech, and see her beautiful dress below:

This is Beyonce’s first public appearance since she accidentally starred in a viral video from Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Bey and husband Jay Z were sitting court side at the June 5 game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors, when a woman (now identified as Nicole Curran) learned over her to chat with Jay. Beyonce appeared to glare at Nicole when she did this, and it became an instant meme. Nicole responded to the nonsense the next day, by posting a pic of herself and Beyonce, captioned, “We should all help and support each other.”