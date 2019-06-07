There were so many celebrities out & about this week in some of their most gorgeous looks to date & we rounded up the best dressed stars of the week.

We have to start off with Bella Hadid, 22, who kicked off this week with a bang. Bella went full glam at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn on June 3, when she arrived in a plunging black sequined Michael Kors Collection gown with feathery accents along the bottom. The best part of the dress, though, was the insanely plunging V-neckline, which she went braless under, flaunting major cleavage. Bella topped her look off with a slicked back high ponytail, as the back of her hair was in tight, permed curls.

Another one of our absolute favorite looks this week came from Jennifer Lawrence, 28, who rocked not one, but two extremely sexy dresses at the LA premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix on June 4. JLaw wore an insanely plunging black sheer gown on the red carpet, and the black Christian Dior Resort 2020 gown that was made of sheer, thin fabric. The gown had a plunging V-neckline and a caped bodice, which she chose to go completely braless under, slightly flashing her nipples through the top. The loose gown was cinched in at her tiny waist with a skinny black leather belt, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a pretty pleated skirt that showed off a hint of her bare legs underneath. Jennifer opted to accentuate her cleavage with a silver and diamond lariat necklace that hung down her chest and topped her look off with Giuseppe Zanotti Georgina Sandals.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, has been slaying her outfits lately, and one of our all-time favorite looks from the actress just might be this black gown she wore to the LA premiere of Chasing Happiness, a documentary about the Jonas Brothers, on June 3. Priyanka donned a long-sleeve black Galia Lahav Alanis Dress which was a super form-fitting wrap dress in crinkled silk crepe with tailored shoulder pads. The neckline of the dress featured a plunging V-neck, which was slightly covered up with a see-through crystal net feature. The best part of the dress, however, was without a doubt the insanely plunging slit on the side. The slit started all the way at her hip and was wide-open, with only the same crystal net covering the side of her thigh. Meanwhile, the rest of the slit showed off her insanely toned legs, which she accentuated with a pair of simple black pointy toed pumps. The gorgeous actress accessorized with dazzling Chopard white gold earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.

There were so many other amazing looks from the stars this week, which you can see when you click through the gallery above, but we have to talk about Hailey Baldwin’s seriously sexy look at the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show in LA on June 6. Hailey, 22, opted to wear a long-sleeve, red and white striped sequin shirt dress that featured the most insanely plunging V-neckline. The neckline of the dress was outlined in black sequins and Hailey opted to go completely braless underneath, showing off major cleavage. Aside from the cleavage, the dress was super short, ending high up on her thighs, showcasing her unbelievably long, lean legs. Hailey accessorized her sexy look with a pair of black ankle-strap sandals, massive gold hoop earrings, and a slicked back middle-parted low bun. She looked gorgeous in this ensemble.