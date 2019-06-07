Anna Nicole Smith & Larry Birkhead’s Daughter, 12, Celebrates Graduation With ‘Hamilton’ Tickets

Congratulations, Dannielynn Birkhead! Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter graduated from the 7th grade, and as a reward, her dad, Larry Birkhead, got her the ultimate present: ‘Hamilton’ tickets!

Dannielynn Birkhead, 12, is not throwing away her shot… to go see ‘Hamilton!’ The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, 46, is on her way to see the hit musical, thanks to her father. “Surprised Dannielynn with Hamilton tickets for [her] 7th grade graduation,” Larry tweeted on June 4, along with some pictures of his daughter holding up said tickets. “I think she’s happy,” he added, an understatement judging by the bright smile on Dannielynn’s face. The soon-to-be-Eight Grader, who is rocking the cutest floral dress, throws up deuces while basking in the glow of the tickets.

Larry has been raising Dannielynn as a single father in Kentucky after Anna Nicole’s tragic death in 2007. While the two of them do their best to stay out of the spotlight, which gives Dannielynn a chance to grow up as a healthy, typical 12-year-old. “I’ve had companies call me since [Dannielynn appeared in a Guess campaign] and ask for her to model, and that answer’s no,” he told 20/20 in 2017 (per MSN.) “She doesn’t show any interest in it. She wants to be a kid.” Also in 2017, he told Insider Edition why the two of them live in the Bluegrass state. “I think here in Kentucky is as normal as you can get. She loves school. She loves her friends. I just hope that she dreams big and accomplishes a lot.”

However, there is one time per year that Larry and Dannielynn step back into the public eye: the Kentucky Derby! Larry and Dannielynn attended the 31st Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala together, and the young girl glowing smile and pure charisma was so reminiscent of her mother. The resemblance was even stronger when the two of them attended the actual Derby. Both Larry and Dannielynn wore pink, with the young girl sporting a traditional Kentucky Derby hat. However, as Larry pointed out, it wasn’t just any ol’ topper. It was her mother’s hat “from her unforgettable appearance at the Kentucky Derby in 2004,” he tweeted.

“Larry looks forward to the Kentucky Derby every single year,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. It’s probably his favorite weekend of the year, and he’s gotten Dannielynn into it as well. …. Larry is really private when it comes to Dannielynn, but he reminds her constantly about her mom and tells her daily how much she looks just like her. She is the spitting image of her mother, and Larry loves that.”