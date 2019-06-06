Lisa Vanderpump: Where She Was Instead Of The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Revealed

Lisa Vanderpump was a no-show at the taping of the ‘RHOBH’ season 9 reunion on June 5. — But, she wasn’t sitting at home wallowing in the ongoing drama with her co-stars!

As she informed fans ahead of time, Lisa Vanderpump was not present at the season 9 reunion taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Instead, the SUR owner, 58, kicked off Pride week with friends at Eric Garcetti‘s garden party. John Blizz, who heads events and public relations for Vanderpump Dogs, shared a photo with Lisa at the event, where she appeared to be in great spirits despite the reunion drama.

Lisa was smiling from ear to ear while at the party, which took place at the historic Wattles Mansion in Los Angles. She wore a tight black dress with long sleeves and a waist-cinching belt. In LVP fashion, the dog lover wore a dark beige hat over her curly hair. She accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace.

Fans of the hit Bravo show will know that Lisa was a no-show at the reunion special, which filmed part one on June 5 in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a surprise that she wasn’t in attendance, as Lisa blatantly stated that she had “no inclination to reunite” with her co-stars — Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards — during an interview right before filming for the reunion began.

Lisa broke the news to DailyMailTV and provided a strong-worded explanation as to why she wouldn’t be there. “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she said when asked if she’d be at the reunion. “So in all probability, no.” — That led to the million dollar question of whether or not she’d return to the series at all, as rumors had been swirling that she was going to quit the show entirely. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” Lisa admitted. “So … no.”

While Lisa has not held back about giving her own updates about her future with the RHOBH, she has yet to release and official statement about her (potential) permanent departure. And, neither has Bravo.

Instead, the network released the following statement to HollywoodLife after Lisa’s comments: “There is so much great drama and fun still to come this season, including the ladies’ trip to France, so before we focus on next season, let’s see where this one takes us.”

On the night of the reunion, RHOBH executive producer, Andy Cohen, confirmed that Lisa was not at the taping. “The reunion is going great, it’s major. Lisa Vanderpump is not here,” Andy told his good friend, Anderson Cooper, during an Instagram Live video. “There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills. You know who is here?” Andy asked, to which he then replied, “Camille [Grammer].” So, the reunion seems like it’s panning out to be a juicy one!