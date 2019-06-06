Nicole Curran Reveals She’s ‘Getting Death Threats’ After Beyoncé Glare Video Goes Viral: ‘She Was In Tears’

Nicole Curran – the woman filmed leaning over Beyoncé to talk to Jay-Z at the NBA Finals – says that she has been the victim of ‘cyber bullying’ after the clip stirred up the BeyHive.

Less than 24 hours after a 13-second clip of Beyoncé, 37, seemingly glaring at Nicole Curran went viral, the wife of Golden Warriors’ co-owner Joseph S. Lacob is revealing the extent of the backlash that she has received. The 50-year-old told ESPN senior writer, Ramona Shelburne, that her life has even been threatened, just because people thought she was getting too close to Bey’s husband, Jay-Z at Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 5.

“Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the ‘incident’ with Beyoncé last night,” Ramona tweeted on June 6. “She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media.”

The ESPN reporter then broke down what happened courtside at the Oracle Arena, during the Toronto Raptors vs. Warriors game, according to the socialite. “She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before,” Ramona tweeted. “Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water. Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. ‘There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,’ she said. ‘I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.”

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

Just to recap – in case you missed it – in the ESPN clip you can’t hear what is being said between the couple and Nicole. But you see her leaning over Bey to talk to 49-year-old Jay-Z. The “Lemonade” singer looks visibly uncomfortable and then shifts in her seat, slightly bumping into Nicole in doing so. Beyoncé’s devoted fans soon seized upon the video and commented on it. “Hive gonna make sure she’s not an issue by the 3rd quarter at the latest,” one person tweeted, for example.