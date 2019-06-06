Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin ‘In Honeymoon Stage’ & ‘Can’t Spend A Night Apart’

Not only are Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin not getting a divorce, they’re still in their honeymoon phase! The couple can’t be apart, we learned exclusively.

>Four months after their surprise wedding, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin haven’t lost that newlywed magic yet. The “Little Red Wagon” singer and her NYPD officer husband are still firmly in the honeymoon phase, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and it’s not ending anytime soon! In fact, they’re traveling back and forth between New York and Tennessee because “they can’t stand to spend a night apart,” the insider said. “Miranda and Brendan are spending part of their time in New York City so he can work,” they explained. “They don’t want to do the long distance thing, so she goes with him, and then they spend the rest of the time together in Nashville.”

You’d think all that traveling would be stressful, but Miranda and Brendan are actually enjoying it. Nashville will always be home to Miranda, but they’re making New York City a second home base. “It’s very fun and romantic for Miranda,” the source shared. “She’s a country girl, but Brendan is making her see the city in a new way. She’s totally fallen in love with New York.” They’re in for big changes again, too. Miranda is touring all summer with her band, Pistol Annies, and Brendan’s going on the road with her! It’s only fitting, considering that the couple met when the NYPD officer crowd controlled a Pistol Annies concert in Times Square last November.

This is such a contrast from the rumors Miranda had to address just days ago, that she and Brendan were already considering a divorce! Her rep told E! News in a statement from the singer that the rumor was “completely made up. Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!” Miranda’s made that clear by posting cute pics of her husband online, including one of the hot cop playing with rescue puppies.

HollywoodLife reached out to Miranda Lambert’s rep for comment but did not hear back as of press time.