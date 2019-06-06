Kylie Jenner Narrowly Avoids Awkward Run In With Khloe & Kendall’s Exes Tristan Thompson & Ben Simmons

A family reunion? Kylie Jenner was spotted at the same club as Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons early Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

That was a close one! Kylie Jenner, 21, was enjoying her night – or very early morning – out at the Delilah club in West Hollywood on June 6, when a slew of her sisters’ ex-boyfriends walked in, according to TMZ! Kylie was at the club at the same time as Tristan Thompson, 28, and Ben Simmons, 22, who dated Khloé Kardashian, 34, and Kendall Jenner, 23, respectively. The almost run-in was in a short time span, though, since Tristan and Ben reportedly came to the club right before it closed at 2 a.m.

Ben was only in the club for around five minutes according to the site. The reality television star and Tristan reportedly left soon after that as well. In addition to Khloé and Kendall’s most recent exes in attendance to that near-reunion with Kylie, French Montana, 34, was spotted too. He and Khloé were in a relationship in 2014, after she was separated from Lamar Odom, 39.

While Kendall and Ben ended their relationship on a seemingly cordial note, the KarJenner family isn’t too fond of Tristan anymore. He and Khloé notoriously broke up in February amidst his kiss with Kylie’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods, 21, coming to light. While we don’t know if Kylie spoke to Tristan during the run-in, it would’ve been wild to be a fly on the wall of that conversation, for sure!

Kylie herself has been busy with her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and the relaunch of her YouTube channel. The young makeup mogul posted a vlog on her YouTube on June 3, showing “a day in the life” of her business meetings, taking care of daughter Stormi Webster, 1, and hanging out with friends. The video has already racked up more than 15 million views. If Kylie’s getting back into the YouTube game, maybe she’ll post a video in the future talking about her friendship with Jordyn – we’ll have to wait and see! We hope Kylie had a fun night out at the club, and that being at the same spot as her sisters’ exes wasn’t too awkward!