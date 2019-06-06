Kris Jenner Warns Kourtney Kardashian: If You Still Love Scott Disick, Tell Him ‘Before It’s Too Late’

Even though Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up in 2015, Kris Jenner is afraid Kourtney still harbors feelings for her ex.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 63, expressed her concern that daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 40, “can’t make up her mind” when it comes to ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, 36. After Kris saw Scott’s Instagram pic of him, Kourt, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, in Mexico, Kris was worried. “My fear is that she can’t make up her mind,” Kris said in the video clip. “She can’t pick a paint color – that takes months! I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the *ss and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.”

“She doesn’t know what the f*** she wants,” Khloé Kardashian, 34, piped in. Kris replied, “Exactly! Somebody is gonna end up getting really hurt in this scenario.” Kris then reflected about how she got to a good place with ex-husband Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003 at age 59. “It took me a couple of years after Robert and I got divorced, but we became the best of friends,” she said. “So I know a thing or two about being friendly with your ex, or co-parenting. But it’s still incredibly challenging. I worry that somebody is going to get hurt.”

Kourt and Scott began dating in 2006, and while they had some ups and downs, they broke up for good in 2015. The couple has three children together: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Scott began dating Sofia in May 2017, and the couple is still together despite many thinking it was just a fling at first. Kourtney, who has dated since breaking up with Scott, is currently single. The three went on a vacation to Mexico back in Dec. 2018, and Scott’s pic’s caption read “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.” Clearly, the rest of the Kardashian fam wasn’t thrilled to see Kourt vacationing with the couple. We’ll have to wait and see how Kourt responds – if at all – to her mother’s claims about her indecisiveness on the show!