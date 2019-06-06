Jenna Dewan & Boyfriend Steve Kazee Make Their Romance Instagram Official With Cute New Pic

For the first time ever, Jenna Dewan put a photo of her and boyfriend Steve Kazee on Instagram. We’ve been waiting seven months for her to make the move!

We’ve been patiently waiting for this label — Instagram official. Jenna Dewan, 38, showed that she means business with Steve Kazee, 43, by posting a snuggly photo of them two to her Instagram on June 5 — you can see the photo here. It was Steve’s first cameo on Jenna’s page, and for the special occasion, the Step Up star penned a sweet caption: “Speaking of peace….❤️.” The caption is a reference to her previous post from earlier that day, which was a quote that read, “To experience peace does not mean that your life is always beautiful. It means that you are capable of tapping into a blissful state of mind amidst the normal chaos of a hectic life.”

Jenna also spread the love to her Instagram Story! A day prior to sharing the picture below, Jenna filmed her new man helping a tiny green hummingbird take flight. “He acts, he sings, he SAVES HUMMINGBIRDS,” Jenna captioned the sweet video, and those credentials are correct — Steve, who has starred on Broadway, even scooped a 2012 Tony Award for “Best Performance by a Leading Actor” for his role in the musical Once.

We didn’t need to wait around for an Instagram post to know that Jenna and Steve are official, however. The lovers have engaged in more than one PDA moment, such as their intimate kiss during a Palm Springs getaway in Nov. 2018, and a sweet photo booth kiss that Steve shared to Instagram in Dec. 2018.

Steve is also the first (romantically involved) man to be featured on the grid since Jenna filed for divorce from Channing Tatum, 39, in Oct. 2018. The theater star was first linked to Jenna that same month, and he didn’t wait AS long to make the relationship Instagram official on his respective account. Steve is smitten with his new beau, as his Valentine’s Day 2019 post proved: “Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life. Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love ❤️”