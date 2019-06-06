Jenelle Evans Calls 911 On David Eason For ‘Smashing’ Into Their Home: ‘He Has A Gun’

A terrified Jenelle Evans reportedly called 911 on her husband, David Eason, for ‘smashing’ the door on their house and trying to break in, while she hid in the attic completely frightened.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans reportedly revealed she was hiding in her attic when she called 911 on her husband, David Eason, during a very heated fight on Dec. 23, 2018, according to RadarOnline. Just two months after Jenelle first accused David of domestic violence in another 911 call, she reported her husband to authorities again. RadarOnline claims Columbus County Emergency Services provided them this new 911 call, which was made just two days before Christmas, during which a “terrified” Jenelle told the operator, “My husband is freaking out. He’s outside freaking out. He’s smashing our front door trying to get inside.”

Jenelle also told the operator that she was hiding “in the attic,” before adding, “My daughter is in the bedroom sleeping. He said I locked him out and took his phone. He was outside looking for his phone. He got upset over an article. You can hear him yelling. He’s outside smashing stuff.” Then, when the operator reportedly asked Jenelle if David had a gun, she said, “Yeah he does, he has a gun. He broke my front door, I don’t how it looks. I’m in the attic.”

The 911 operator became concerned about 2-year-old Ensley‘s safety, given the fact that she was alone in her bedroom, while Jenelle was hiding in the attic, but Jenelle assured the operator that she could see her daughter’s room from where she was.

As we said, this call came after Jenelle first called the police on David and claimed he “assaulted” her and pinned her “down on the ground”. However, she later denied the abuse, claiming it was a drunken misunderstanding.

And on the same day that Jenelle called 911, while hiding in the attic (Dec. 23), David also called authorities himself, asking for a welfare check, RadarOnline further claims. “I have a David Eason calling for a welfare check on his wife,” the dispatcher said to the 911 operator. “He said she’s not answering her phone or texts. He’s in Wilmington County. He wanted us to send the information because he’s driving. He said he’s worried. He called 2 to 3 times. She’s on Facebook.”

Currently, Jenelle and David are fighting to regain custody of their children, after losing them, following the death of their family dog. David admitted to shooting and killing the dog in early May, and the killing also resulted in Jenelle getting fired from Teen Mom 2.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Jenelle’s rep for comment, and also reached out to Columbus County Emergency Services for our own copy of the 911 call.