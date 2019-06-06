James Kennedy Will Only Apologize To Lala Kent If It ‘Benefits Himself’, Says Former BFF Logan Noh

Lala Kent and James Kennedy’s friendship has ended yet again. And James’ former BFF Logan Noh says Lala shouldn’t hold her breath for a sincere apology from the ‘VPR’ bad boy.

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent, 28, and James Kennedy, 27, mended their friendship on June 1 but just one day later it all fell apart again. Not surprisingly it seems likely that James was the reason for the latest fracture. He trolled Lala’s fiancé Randall Emmett, 48 yet again, and she was not happy about the new low blow against her man. It seems pretty clear that James owes Lala an apology. But, according to James’ former BFF Logan Noh, if and when James does apologize it will be purely for his own gain.

Logan, who VPR fans will recognize from last season, had a major falling out with James, too, and they are currently not speaking. The art director, who says he is not at all shocked by James’ latest fight with Lala, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there’s only one way she’s getting an apology. “If the producers told him to and he wanted to get camera time. James doesn’t care about anyone but himself and is only going to do things that benefit himself. So if he’s not filming a lot because nobody wants to film with him, then he’s going to come with his tail between his legs and apologize. Then the second he gets that attention it goes to his head and he ends up doing stupid s**t again.”

Logan also explained why James continually causes trouble with his VPR co-stars. “He doesn’t feel like there’s ever any consequences for his actions. He just thinks he can do whatever he wants and then apologize, and then do it all over again. He does this stuff all the time. It’s like, ‘How many chances do I have to give you?’ I have given him a thousand chances, but fans just see a sliver of what actually goes on and they have only seen him screw up a small handful of times on camera. At this point it’s like, big surprise, James screwed up again, knew that was going to happen.”