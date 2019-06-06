Breaking News
Drake Trolled By Warriors During Game 3 — But He Has The Best Clap Back After Raptors’ Win

The tension between Drake and the Golden State Warriors continued during game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 5 when the team dissed HIM….and he fired back afterwards!

As Drake continues to root for his team, the Toronto Raptors, in the NBA Finals, his feud with their opponent, the Golden State Warriors, has escalated! After two games in Toronto, the teams played game 3 at the Warriors home base in Oakland on June 5, and their warm-up playlist had one VERY telling track on it — “The Story of Adidon” by Pusha T. Of course, this is the epic diss track that Pusha released during his feud with Drake in 2018, in which he exposed the rapper for secretly having a child the year before. Drake and Pusha T have major beef, so this song choice was definitely a dig!

The Raptors ended up defeating the Warriors 123-109, though, so Drizzy was able to talk some smack of his own after the game. He posted a photo of Warriors player, Klay Thompson, on his Instagram story with the caption, “Stay Golden my friends goodnight,” and concluded with a series of crying laughing emojis. In the pic, Klay is shirtless and surrounded by three women. The shooting guard did not play in the game, as he was out with an injury. Kevin Durant also sat out with an injury, and their absence definitely showed.

The ‘feud’ between Drake and the Warriors began during game 1 of the finals. Drake trolled his pal, Steph Curry, by wearing the Warriors star’s father’s Raptors jersey to the game, and then he jokingly tried to sell Steph’s hair lint on social media afterward. He also had some tense words with Draymond Green from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, after the Warriors won game 2, Klay and Kevin did some trash-talking to Drake when they caught up with him after the game. This was what likely prompted Drake to respond directly to Klay following game three. The Raptors currently lead the series 2-1, and the teams will face off again on June 7 in Oakland.