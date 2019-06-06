Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Topless Cover Photo For ‘ELLE’ – See Gorgeous Pic

Gisele’s latest magazine photoshoot will have your jaw on the floor. The supermodel stunned in a new cover for ‘ELLE’ magazine as she sultrily posed completely topless.

At 38-years-old, Gisele Bündchen looks to be in the best shape of her life. The former runway model graced the newest cover of Elle, and stripped down to nothing but a pair of shorts for her gorgeous cover shot. The stunner may have retired from the runway in 2015, but she proved she’s still in tip-top shape as she bared some skin. The cover, which was one of four for the glossy mag this month, showed Gisele rocking a pair of Etro high-waisted shorts to perfection as her hair blew in the wind. The words “All is love” were seen scrolled across her left shoulder as she looked over and gave the camera a sultry smile.

Gisele was just one of this month’s Elle cover stars, and joined the likes of Naomi Campbell, 49, Doutzen Kroes, 34, and Anja Rubik, 35, to do the honors. Dubbed the “Green Team,” the four ladies partnered with Conservation International to “highlight women on a mission to fight climate change,” according to the publication. These fierce mega-stars are modeling for a cause!

The mother of two used the interview to touch upon family life and how important it is for her kids to appreciate nature. “I wanted my children to experience the same joy and connection to nature I did as a child,” said the star, who shares her children, Vivian Lake Brady, 6, and Benjamin Brady, 9, with NFL star Tom Brady. In 2008, Gisele and her family cofounded Projeto Água Limpa (“Clean Water Project”) in Brazil. The star admits that its seeing the polluted waters of her home country that fueled her fire to take on environmental activism. “From that moment, I knew I had to do something. I’ve been advocating for social and environmental causes ever since,” she told Elle.

Cheers to Gisele, Naomi, Anja, and Doutzen for their meaningful work for environmental change. All four ladies look drop-dead-gorgeous in their respective cover stories and clearly have the brains to back up their beauty!