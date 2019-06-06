Jason Aldean & More Country Music Stars Send ‘Many Prayers’ To Granger Smith After His Son’s Tragic Death

Granger Smith was ‘devastated’ after his youngest child, River, reportedly died in a ‘drowning accident.’ The singer didn’t mourn alone, as his comments were filled with condolences from country stars.

The CMT Awards just took place on June 5, but it was a somber scene in the country music community by the next day after Granger Smith, 39, revealed that his son River, 3, died in a “tragic accident.” The “Backroad Song” singer wrote that “despite doctor’s best efforts, [River] was unable to be revived,” after the toddler died from “a drowning accident at home,” Granger’s rep reportedly told People. Granger added that there “has never been a more difficult moment” for his family, and fellow country music stars offered prayers and more under the heartbreaking post.

Jason Aldean commented, “I cant imagine what y’all are going thru. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys.” Luke Bryan left a similar message, writing, “Many prayers. So Sorry.” Kane Brown offered his help: “I’m here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up 🙏🏽.” Meanwhile, Maren Morris wrote, “I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time,” while Dan + Shay commented, “Heartbroken for you and your family. Sending all the love. ❤️” More singers offered their love, like Cole Swindell, who wrote, “🙏🏻Love you brother,” and Dustin Lynch, who commented, “Sending my love to y’all.”

Some stars left especially long condolences, like Jake Owen and Lauren Alaina. “Man I’m am so sorry to hear this for you and your family. You are such a great, hardworking, kind human being and I know how much your family means to you. Wow. I can’t imagine what y’all are going through. Prayers to you and your family,” Jake, singer of “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” wrote. Lauren revealed that she’d be making a donation to Dell Children’s Medical Center, per the request of Granger: “I am so, so sorry. We will make a donation in his honor and will encourage our friends to do the same. Sending all my live [sic] and prayers.”

The Instagram page of Granger’s wife and the mother of River, Amber Bartlett, 37, was also flooded with love and support on June 6. She relayed the same message from Granger’s sad post, and shared a photo of her snuggling with River. Granger and Amber share two other children: daughter London, 7, and son Lincoln, 5.