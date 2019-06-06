Kulture, 10 Mos., Smothers Daddy Offset With Kisses In Adorable Video & Fans Have All The Feels

Kulture is a daddy’s girl! The adorable baby girl of Offset & Cardi B showered her rapper father with love in a new Instagram video & it was cuteness overload.

Is it just us, or is baby Kulture getting cuter with each passing day? The 10-month-old daughter of superstar rappers Offset, 27, and Cardi B, 26, was seen showering the Migos member with love in a new video. The clip, shared to Instagram by Offset himself, was beyond heart-melting as the little one planted a series of kisses on her dad. “MUAH!” little Kulture could be heard saying, as she absolutely smothered her father in love. Offset was visibly moved her the display of affection and could be seen grinning from ear-to-ear. “KULTURE SO SMART AND SHE LOVES HER DADDY SHE ABOUT TO BE 1 ALREADY TOO FAST #fatherof4,” he captioned the post.

Offset has blessed his 12.5 million Instagram followers with an abundance of adorable content from baby Kulture as of late. Just two weeks earlier, he shared the SWEETEST video of the infant bopping up and down and attempting to sing along to Cardi’s massive hit, “I Like It.” Clearly, Kulture is set for stardom herself! “KULTURE REMIX ‘I LIKE IT,’ “ wrote Offset below the May 21 clip. “ALREADY PLATINUM. SO MUCH CHARACTER. I LOVE HER.”

If anyone is worthy of the dad of the year award in 2019, it’s Offset. The A-list rapper has truly stepped up to the plate as of recently a source tells us, especially after Cardi was forced to cancel her shows to recover from cosmetic surgery. “He is stepping up big time,” the insider told HollywoodLife, “and has been stepping up ever since the cheating allegations. Offset is a completely new man devoted to Cardi, and he will do anything, and everything needed to get back to the Cardi everyone knows and loves.”

This is *almost* too much cuteness to handle. If Kulture keeps it up, her endearing social media videos are going to make her a viral sensation just like mom and dad!