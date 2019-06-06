Brittany Cartwright Shares Wild Photos Of Herself & Friends In Wedding Dresses During Bachelorette Party

Brittany Cartwright is nearly ready to walk down the aisle! Ahead of her big day with Jax Taylor, she tried on some wedding dresses with her friends during her bachelorette party.

Brittany Cartwright makes a beautiful bride! The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, shared photos from her bachelorette party and she went all-out on the wedding theme ahead of her June 29 nuptials with Jax Taylor. In two images posted to Instagram, Brittany and her friends all pose in lacy, white wedding dresses.

The first photo shows her and her pals lounging around a table in the gowns while each holding bottles of alcohol. The second picture gives a more detailed look at the outfits, as all the ladies stand around Brittany, smiling for the camera. Brittany captioned the photoset with her wedding hashtag, “#JaxGotItWright” alongside the bride and red heart emojis.

This isn’t the first glimpse into Jax, 39, and Brittany’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party that we’ve seen so far. The fun kicked off on June 4 in Miami, and the pair made sure to document the festivities on social media. But they obviously weren’t celebrating alone! Other Vanderpump Rules stars made it out to celebrate the engaged couple on their upcoming wedding. Among the attendees were Brittany’s bridesmaids Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney, and Jax’s pals Peter Madrigal, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Beau Clark.

In one of Jax’s Instagram pics from earlier this week, he rocked a captain’s style hat on a boat with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. “This says it all!!! #brothersforlife its a moo moo,” he captioned the image. We’re glad the happy couple is having fun before their wedding day!