The glamorous circuit of red carpets and romantic getaways are supposedly over for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, as the parents have reportedly split. Fortunately, they have left behind many good memories.

The romance is done, but the memories are still there. Grammy-winning actor Bradley Cooper, 44, and Russian model Irina Shayk, 33, have reportedly split, according to People’s report on June 6 — four years after the former lovers were first linked together. There was much speculation about an impending breakup leading up to the report, especially in the wake of the 2018 film A Star Is Born (fans were obsessed in finding out if Bradley and his on-screen lover, Lady Gaga, had a secret tryst, but Gaga shut down these allegations as she’s strictly friends with her co-star). Before the alleged breakup in early 2019 — and the arrival of a baby — Bradley and Irina’s love story can be traced back to one theater date.

It was April 2015, and Bradley and Irina were seen at the Broadway production of Finding Neverland in New York City. The timing was perfect — Bradley was a bachelor again after ending a two-year relationship with model Suki Waterhouse, 27, and Irina also left a long-term relationship with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, whom she dated for five years. The romance rumors heated up as Bradley and Irina were also spotted at another high-profile function in succeeding weeks: the Vanity Fair-Bloomberg White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C.

These were all eyewitness reports, however, as Bradley and Irina’s first photo together arrived in May 2019 — and it was full of PDA! The A-listers were pictured smooching in London, and they were official from there on out. The summer of 2015 saw a trip to Buckingham Palace for The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Foundation dinner in June, and a romantic getaway to the Amalfi Coast of Italy in August. It was a whirlwind romance, as Bradley reportedly moved into Irina’s New York City apartment by November of that same year.

Bradley and Irina finally hit red carpets together in 2016: their first being the L’Oreal Red Obsession party amid Paris Fashion Week in March, and the next being the 2016 Met Gala in May. The romance happily continued into 2017, and the pair welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in March! It was a drama-free year for headlines in 2017, and so was the majority of 2018.

Irina and her daughter supported Bradley at the Venice Film Festival in Aug. 2018 amid promotion for A Star Is Born, but battled rumors of an unhappy relationship in Oct. 2018. Still, Irina and Bradley put on a united front at various events: a Versace show in New York in Dec. 2018, the Golden Globes in Jan. 2019, The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala that same month, and the Oscars in Feb. 2019 (although both Irina and Gaga had to shut down rumors of an alleged affair between Bradley and Gaga afterwards). Bradley and Irina were most recently seen grabbing ice cream with their daughter amid a family day on May 25 — sadly, news of the parents’ split surfaced just days later.