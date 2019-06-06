Avicii’s Posthumous Album ‘Tim’ Drops & It Has Fans In Their Feels — ‘I’m Ugly Crying’

Following the DJ’s passing in April of 2018, Avicii’s family & record label came together to release his final album, ‘Tim.’

Avicii’s legacy is living on through his music. It’s been just over a year since the musician tragically passed away, and now — he’s posthumously releasing his final album. The record, Tim, arrived on June 6, and it already has fans feeling incredibly emotional. Incredible. “He is incredibly missed. 😢 AVICII’S NEW ALBUM 😱 I love #TIM,” one fan wrote in a tweet after the album dropped. “ # timbergling is trending and IM UGLY CRYING AGAIN,” another emotional fan wrote. All in all, the album was met with incredibly high praise. “This album is incredible, the works that were yet to be finished, all in one place. Hearing ‘Heaven’ fully finished alongside all the other songs, it feels like the legacy is fulfilled,” one fan even said.

Well-known bands such as Imagine Dragons and Arizona helped contribute to the new album, as did his long-time collaborators Vargas and Aloe Blacc. The new record was produced by Carl Falk who shared how the collection of songs came together. “I was trying to produce through someone else’s eyes and ears – someone who’s not here”, he told the New York Times. “It was really hard not to criticise yourself the whole time. Would he like this? What would he have done?” he said. “Now, when I listen, I hear a lonely person with a lot of big emotions that he didn’t have enough people to talk to about. I feel this music was his way of getting some of that out. That makes this a really important record. Whatever Tim wanted to say is here.”

The songs featured on Tim were “75 to 80 percent done” at the time of Avicii’s death,” according to his team. “He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music,” they said in a statement.

Avicii died by way of suicide in Muscat, Oman in April 2018. You can take a listen to the late DJ’s posthumous album for yourself, above. May his legacy live on through his music.