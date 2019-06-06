Sienna Miller and Aaron Paul’s characters strike up a flirty conversation in this EXCLUSIVE clip of the all-new film ‘American Woman,’ which will be released in theaters on June 14.

American Woman is set in rural Pennsylvania and follows Deb Callahan, played by Sienna Miller. Deb’s life is changed forever when her teenager daughter mysteriously disappears and she’s left to raise her young grandson. In our EXCLUSIVE movie preview, Deb crosses paths with Chris, played by Aaron Paul. It’s clear that Deb is not here for any nonsense when it comes to a possible relationship. “I’m 38 years old raising a 7-year-old boy,” Deb tells Chris. “If you’re looking for a fling, or a party girl, or someone you can have some fun with, just keep on looking.”

Chris quips back, “Well, I just so happen to be in the market for a 38-year-old waitress that has a 7-year-old grandson that just doesn’t like to have any fun at all. So it’s kind of perfect.” Deb tries to deflect by taking Chris’s order and ponder what she’s going to do. In the end, she decides to take a chance on Chris.

“Pick me up at 7 on Saturday,” Deb says to Chris before walking away. Chris has a huge smile on his face. American Woman will navigate the trials and tribulations of the years after the disappearance of Deb’s daughter and then a long-awaited discovery of truth is revealed.

The movie, directed by Jake Scott and written by Brad Ingelsby, also stars Christina Hendricks, Amy Madigan, Will Sasso, Sky Ferreira, and Alex Neustaedter. American Woman will be released in theaters on June 14. The premiere was held on June 5 in Los Angeles.