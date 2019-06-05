‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Takes Over Miami For Jax & Brittany’s Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast members, including Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz helped to celebrate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Miami on June 4.

Jax Taylor, 39, and Brittany Cartwright, 30, are getting ready to say “I do” on June 29, and their Vanderpump Rules co-stars made sure to join them for their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in Miami on June 4. The lovebirds took to Instagram to share some photos and videos to their page and stories during the activities and their documentation proved it was a fantastic time!

Some of the lady co-stars who showed up to the engaged couple’s fun outing included Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney, who are also serving as bridesmaids to Brittany in the upcoming wedding. The men included Peter Madrigal, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Beau Clark. In one of Jax’s Instagram pics, he can be seen posing on a boat with both Toms as he wears a captain’s style hat. “This says it all!!! #brothersforlife 💟 its a moo moo 🤷🏻‍♂️,” his caption for the pic read. He also expressed his grateful feelings for his friends’ presence with another caption that read, “I have all my friends in my favorite city in the world. Love you guys!”

In addition to Jax and Brittany, some of the attendees posted pics and videos from the special night. Scheana posted a video to her Instagram stories that showed her and the rest of the girls, who were partying at W Hotel ‘s Wall Lounge, dancing to the remix version of the song “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge and Reverend Run. Kristen also posted some pics from the get-together and one shows her and Brittany and the rest of the ladies posing together and smiling while standing in a street. Like Jax, some of them wore captain style hats. “you can stand under my umbrella ☔️ #jaxgotitwright,” Kristen captioned the snapshot.

This was the second bachelorette party for Brittany. She had her first one in Apr. in her native Kentucky. The beauty got engaged to Jax in June 2018 and they are set to wed in Lexington, KY on June 29.