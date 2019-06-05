Tiny Cozies Up To Picture Of T.I. As She’s Missing Him On Press Tour: ‘Hey You’

While Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is in New York promoting her new single, ‘I F–kin <3 U’, she still made sure to show love to T.I., who’s back home in Atlanta. She shared a sultry photo, cozying up to a portrait of Tip with the sweetest message!

After 18 years together, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, and T.I., 38, still got it! Despite being hundreds of miles away from each other — Tiny’s been promoting her new solo music in NYC, where she stopped by the HollywoodLife podcast (available next week); while Tip’s in Atlanta working and watching the kids — they’ve stayed in touch through sultry messages over social media. While out and about on the east coast, Tiny discovered a portrait of her husband on stage and she stopped to pose next to it on June 4.

“Hey You!!!!!!”, Tiny captioned two photos, one of which she posed next to, and the other showed her caressing Tip’s arm. “In these NY streets early on my Pretty Hustle,” she added in reference to the couple’s reality show, T.I. & Tiny’s Friends and Family Hustle. The singer then reminded fans that her new single, “I F–kin <3 U” — a steamy track about her romance with Tip — is out and available on all streaming platforms. Tiny visited our New York offices on Tuesday, where she also teased her new extended EP, which is set for release on July 12.

Tip returned a sweet message back to Tiny, when he reposted her photos just a few hours later. “Mine,” the rapper captioned his post, adding a heart eyes emoji. Tip then tagged Tiny and wrote, “This is the LOOK Foxy Lady!!! Making my pictures look better. Keep KICKING ass & giving em hell Mrs Harris… I Fuc*in Love you!!!”

(Photo credit: Tiny Harris/Instagram)

While here with the HollywoodLife offices, Tiny looked fierce in a multi-colored printed jacket with matching nails. She rocked tight blue jeans that showed off her incredible figure, which she said she’s been working hard at. Tiny also stepped out in red, open-toe stilettos with the a gold chain heel. And, her bleach blonde, curly ponytail was everything!