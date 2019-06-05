Thomas Rhett & Little Big Town Team Up For Incredible Performance At 2019 CMT Awards

Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town make the ultimate dynamic duo, which they proved at the 2019 CMT Awards. They got everyone’s boots stomping with a performance of ‘Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time.’

Thomas Rhett and Big Little Town’s collaborative hit may be called “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time,” but they were threatening us with an amazing time at the 2019 CMT Awards on June 5! The solo act and quartet combined their country stardom to perform their 2019 track at Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena, and the crowd was swaying along to the funky beat. New Orleans musician Troy “Trombone” Shorty, 33, hopped on his trombone for the performance, and the country show temporarily turned into a jazz lounge!

Thomas and Big Little Town’s on-stage outfits reflected their energetic performance. Thomas, 29, took the mic in a black button-down shirt and jeans, while the four members of Big Little Town all varied in costume: Karen Fairchild, 49, rocked out in a black and silver-trimmed jumpsuit, Kimberly Schlapman, 49, wore a black and silver sequined pantsuit, Phillip Sweet, 45, donned a metallic orange button-down shirt and jeans, and Jimi Westbrook, 47, jammed out in a short-sleeved red button-down shirt and black pants.

“Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” was released on March 2, and we’re happy that the track was brought on stage at the CMT Awards. The performance added to an already incredible lineup, which includes Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Zac Brown Band, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, and Kane Brown.

Little Big Town will be getting a lot of stage time tonight, seeing that the band is serving as the CMT Awards’ host. It’s the group’s second year in a row hosting the show! Thomas is also a special guest, as he’s a nominee for “Male Video of the Year” for his music video “Life Changes.”