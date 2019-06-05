Teresa Giudice ‘Doing Everything In Her Power’ To Have Daughters Visit Joe On Father’s Day

Teresa Giudice is dedicated to bringing her kids to see her husband and their dad Joe on Father’s Day. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she’s working on making that happen for her family.

As Father’s Day, which is on June 16, nears, Teresa Giudice, 47, is thinking ahead to ensure her children can see their father, Joe, 47, who’s currently being held in ICE custody. A source close to the Giudices EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife, “Teresa Giudice is truly doing everything in her power to get the girls to visit Joe on Father’s Day,” the source said. “There are a lot of hoops to jump through in order for the girls to be able to visit, but she’s definitely trying to make it happen as it would mean a lot for the girls. They truly miss their father and she knows what an important day that is to Joe.”

If Joe’s children – Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 – can’t visit Joe, it’s not due to them not wanting to see him. It would be because they weren’t able to. “If they don’t visit, it’s only because the visit was denied,” our insider continued. “[Teresa] wants the girls to see their father as much as they can, as he’s struggling so much in there right now. It’s sad as he’s fairing way worse than the prison he was at previously and the girls are aware of what’s going on.”

Joe was released from prison in March, for which he served three years due to conspiracy to commit fraud. Teresa served around 11 months for the same crimes. Since Joe was born in Italy, and not the United States, he is awaiting his deportation from the country. He is currently in ICE custody in the meantime. We hope Teresa and the girls can see Joe on Father’s Day – surely that would lift his spirits, especially since they couldn’t see him on his birthday last month.