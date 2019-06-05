Snooki’s Daughter Giovanna, 4, Snuggles With Newborn Baby Angelo In Adorable New Pic

Baby Angelo has only been on Earth for a week, and he’s already spending quality time with his older sister Giovanna! Snooki’s kids gave one another the most adorable look on a sleepy morning.

Baby Angelo is already making his presence know! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, just welcomed her third child with husband Jioni LaVelle, 32, on May 30, and the Jersey Shore star gave Instagram fans the cutest family update a week later. She shared a photo of her new baby in bed with his sister, Giovanna, 4, via the Instagram account of Snooki’s tot. In the picture, Giovanna and Angelo share a pillow and look at one another. But apparently, Giovanna’s baby brother doubled as an alarm clock! “Baby Angelo woke sissy up this morning 👶🏽👧🏽❤️,” Snooki captioned the photo, and fans got creative with captions of their own.

“Her face says ‘you better be happy you are cute,'” one of Snooki’s followers commented, while another wrote, “HAHAHAHAH sissy is like really bro? And he’s like yup that’s right.” Most just repeated the words “cute” and “adorable,” which are the two best adjectives to describe this precious sibling moment. It was just one of many that Snooki has posted to Instagram, as Giovanna and her other brother, Lorenzo, 6, have welcomed their new sibling with open arms!

On June 2 — just three days after Angelo was born — Snooki shared another picture of her two older kids affectionately holding the baby boy. Snooki is a #ProudMawma — a hashtag she coined herself. “MY SQUAD🤛🏽So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo!” Snooki captioned the sweet photos of her growing brood. Little Lorenzo and Giovanna have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new playmate for months! “They’re super excited,” Snooki EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife, back when she was due in five months. “We’ve been telling them since August. They’ve been planning and talk about the baby’s room and how they’re going to hold the baby.” And now they’re doing exactly just that!

Now that Snooki is out of the delivery room, her mind is already on the gym. “4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions! Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets 💪🏽,” Snooki captioned a photo of her in workout gear on June 3 — sadly, she was mom-shamed for posting about her post-baby body so soon. As expected, Snooki had an excellent clapback for the trolls!