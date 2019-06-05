Sheryl Crow showed up to the 2019 CMT Awards in Nashville on June 5 looking amazing while flaunting her fit figure in a sheer white tied-up top over a turquoise crop top and a matching long skirt.

Sheryl Crow, 57, is still wowing crowds for both her music and her style! The talented singer stepped out for the 2019 CMT Awards in Nashville, TN on June 5 wearing a long-sleeved sheer white button down shirt that tied above her midriff in the bottom front and a matching long skirt. The outfit included a turquoise crop top underneath and had turquoise and dark pink designs all over it. She kept her hair down for the look and wore a matching necklace.

Sheryl is no stranger to the CMT Awards and has showed up to past events as both a nominee and a performer. She was nominated in 2014 in the Female Video of the Year category for her song “Easy” and gave an incredible performance at the 2004 CMT Awards when she sang her song “The First Cut is the Deepest” on the live stage. This year, she is set to give the debut performance of the new song “Prove You Wrong”, which she teamed up on with Maren Morris, 29, and the legendary Stevie Nicks, 71, so it’s sure to be a memorable one!

In addition to Sheryl, the 2019 CMT Awards has many other country superstars in attendance, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Zac Brown Band, and Tanya Tucker. Little Big Town is returning as hosts this year too, after doing an incredible job of hosting last year’s ceremony. From well-deserved nominees to showstopping performances, we’re sure this year’s stage will have it all!

We always love seeing Sheryl strut her stuff on red carpets at all kinds of award shows and can’t wait to see which one she’ll show up at next!