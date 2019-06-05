Luke Bryan Gets The Crowd Going At The 2019 CMT Music Awards With ‘Knockin’ Boots’ Performance

Luke Bryan brought down the house during his performance of ‘Knockin’ Boots’ at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

Luke Bryan just killed it during his 2019 CMT Music Awards performance! The singer, 42, hit the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 5 and gave an amazing rendition of his hit song, “Knockin’ Boots.” At the start of his performance, Luke walked down a flight of stairs, dancing with the three women on the way down before bringing the dancer at the bottom into a spin. He then took center stage, crooning his fun track while couples danced behind him.

But if you think this is the kind of song he practices in the shower, you’d be mistaken. Hours ahead of the show, Luke and Blake Shelton travelled to the latter’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma for the grand opening of his new music venue, The Doghouse. While there, the pair of country crooners interviewed each other in a fun one-on-one sit down for Good Morning America. During the discussion, they revealed their favorite songs to sing in the shower. While Blake blanked on the name of his track, simply calling it an “old one,” Luke had a more definitive answer. “‘The Star Spangled Banner,’ because you can never have enough practice singing ‘The Star Spangled Banner,'” the “Country Girl” hitmaker said. Solid reasoning!

Ahead of the show, Luke also nailed his red carpet appearance. The American Idol judge donned a Tom Ford suit, pairing it with a Cartier watch. He sure cleans up nicely! He’s nominated tonight, too. He received nods for Male Video of the Year for his song “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” and Collaborative Video of the Year for “Straight To Hell” with Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, and Charles Kelley.

The 2019 CMT Awards broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.