Andy Cohen Confirms Lisa Vanderpump Is Not At ‘RHOBH’ Reunion — Plus: He Reveals A Surprise Guest

It’s official! Lisa Vanderpump did not attend the taping for the reunion of ‘RHOBH’ on June 5, Andy Cohen confirmed during a LIVE video chat with his buddy, Anderson Cooper.

Well, it looks like Lisa Vanderpump kept to her word and decided not to attend the reunion taping for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on June 5. Even though she recently told DailyMailTV that she had no plans to reunite with her co-stars for the annual TV special, fans still held out hope that she’d show up. Alas, Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, while the ladies were on their lunch break. During a live call with his friend, Anderson Cooper, Andy said, “The reunion is going great, it’s major. Lisa Vanderpump is not here.”

When Anderson asked for clarification, asking, “Has she not been there at all for this reunion?”, Andy slyly smiled before saying, “There’s major things happening.” Could he be referring to Lisa announcing that she won’t be returning to the series for Season 10? At this moment, that’s not clear, but it’s very possible that Lisa made some sort of appearance or announcement via a pre-taped video or interview, as former star Kim Richards did during one of the first seasons of the show.

Anyway, Anderson then asked Andy, “There’s trouble afoot?”, and Andy confirmed that to be true before revealing another shocking detail about the filming process. “There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills. You know who is here?” Andy asked. He didn’t give Anderson much time to guess before saying, “Camille [Grammer].”

Anderson seemed excited about Camille’s presence at the reunion, so Andy added, “Yes, yes! It’s back to season one shrugging Camille. Yes.” We can’t wait!

Before today’s reunion taping, Lisa seemingly said she wouldn’t attend the reunion, and Camille said the same. It left fans heartbroken. But as huge fans of the series ourselves, we’re just happy to hear that at least one of them attended. Lisa was also spotted shopping in Beverly Hills, while her co-stars filmed the reunion.