Lisa Vanderpump Tells Her ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars To Go ‘F*** Themselves’ As She Says Goodbye To Show

Lisa Vanderpump is saying farewell to her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars, and she isn’t holding back. The OG housewife quit the show on June 4, and a new video shows her blaming her co-stars for her departure.

Lisa Vanderpump, who recently announced she won’t return to RHOBH for Season 10, opened up about her reason for leaving the franchise on the June 4 episode of the RHOBH After Show. The 58-year-old accused her co-stars of ganging up on her and said it was “five against one”. She then made it clear that her career will continue just fine without them. While discussing her struggles with the rest of the RHOBH cast, Lisa jokingly said to the show producer, “Did I tell them all to go f–k themselves yet, or not? Or did we leave that bit out?” The producer asked cautiously, “Uh, did you tell them all to go f–k themselves?” Laughing, Lisa replied, “Okay, I’m joking, but carry on.”

But Lisa wasn’t joking about feeling bullied. “To have five against one is just not a good place to be,” she said. “I just think it’s something I would never encourage or ever condone. I don’t like to see it in my businesses when it’s all against one. I certainly have never ever supported my children if they were ever guilty of that choice. So for me, I just would never be part of that.”

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will know that Lisa stopped filming with the rest of the cast midway through season 9, following her blowout fight with Kyle Richards, 50, over accusations that she purposely slipped a story to the tabloids. That story became known as the “Puppygate” scandal, where Dorit Kemsley’s dog, Lucy, who she adopted from the Vanderpump Dogs Center, allegedly ended up in a kill shelter. Lisa vehemently denies leaking the story, but her co-stars don’t believe her and they’ve been at odds with her over it all season.

Lisa closed out her appearance on the after show with what sounded like a goodbye to the franchise and her co-stars. “I’ve always said I’m not just a Housewife. I didn’t make a career out of being a Housewife. ‘Housewives’ has documented my life,” she said. “I don’t have time for bullshit negative minutiae. I don’t.”

“I will continue to run my businesses: five restaurants, the dog center, dog center in China, my political activity fighting for many things [including] LGBTQ, humane treatment for dogs, working with Trevor Project, the suicide prevention, Vegas. There’s only one of me. My Housewives will probably say, ‘Thank God.’

Although the animosity towards Lisa has been thick all season, surprisingly her former friend Kyle shared on the very same episode of the RHOBH After Show that if Lisa were to “all of a sudden show up,” she and the cast would at first be “taken aback” but would ultimately welcome her friendship.

“Everybody wants to move forward so much that we’ll work through this!” she said. “I think it’d be actually better if [she] were here and joined us and worked through it together instead of via Twitter and stories and this sort of backdoor situation happening.”