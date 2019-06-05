Lisa Rinna Admits She ‘Blames’ Herself For Daughter Amelia’s, 17, Anorexia: ‘What Did We Do?’

On the June 4 episode of ‘RHOBH,’ Lisa Rinna opened up about her daughter, Amelia Hamlin’s, struggle with anorexia and why she ‘can’t help but blame’ herself for it.

Lisa Rinna had a family dinner with her husband, Mark Hamlin, and their daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, on the June 4 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, the mood quickly turned sour when Amelia refused to eat any of the food her father prepared. She insisted that she’s ‘allergic’ to all the dishes, but because of her struggles with anorexia, her parents were obviously concerned. As they tried to convinced Amelia to eat, she gout heated, and even gave her dad the middle finger behind his back!

“The scariest thing about anorexia is….is she going to have this forever?” Lisa admitted in a confessional. “I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it. You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain. You don’t want your child to be in pain. You can’t help but blame yourself. You know, it’s like…what did we do to f*** her up? Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain.”

Amelia first came clean about her struggles with anorexia in a March 2018 Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself wearing a bikini, and opened up about having the horrific disease. The image was taken after she had first gotten help for her eating disorder, but clearly, she’s continued to struggle with anorexia in the months since.

However, Amelia is aware that she is fighting a life-long battle. “I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long that it’s going to be a journey i go through for a large part of my life,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “I still have an extremely healthy lifestyle and I workout so hard all week to maintain my body. Recently being diagnosed with Hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.”