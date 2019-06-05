Kyle Richards Admits She Wants To ‘Talk Through’ Issues With Lisa Vanderpump: Let’s ‘Move Forward’

Kyle Richards is ready to ‘come together’ and talk things out with Lisa Vanderpump — and, she says the rest of the ‘RHOBH’ cast is too! Although Lisa hasn’t filmed with the cast, Kyle says there’s still time to work through things.

Kyle Richards, 50, is ready to come face-to-face with Lisa Vanderpump, 58, despite their bombshell feud that played out on this season (9) of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Fans of the show will know that Lisa stopped filming with the rest of the cast midway through the season, following her blowout fight with Kyle over accusations that Lisa purposely slipped a story to the tabloids. “If Lisa were to all of a sudden show up, of course at first, we’d be a little bit taken aback, but everybody wants to move forward so much,” Kyle said during an interview on the RHOBH after show.

“We’ll work through this,” she said, explaining, “I think it’d be actually better if you were here and joined us and we worked through it together instead of via Twitter and stories… this sort of backdoor situation happening.” The situation got particularly chippy when Lisa and Kyle went at it after Kyle told LVP that the “consensus” between some of the women was that Lisa intentionally leaked a story to the press about co-star Dorit Kemsley. — That story became known as the now infamous “puppygate” scandal, where Dorit’s dog, Lucy, who she adopted from the Vanderpump Dog Center, ended up in a kill shelter.

Just yesterday, on June 4, Lisa revealed that she would not be present to film the RHOBH season 9 reunion, which begins taping on Wednesday, June 5. “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she said in the interview with DailyMailTV, when asked if she’d be at the reunion. “So in all probability, no.” — That led to the million dollar question of whether or not she’d return to the series at all. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she admitted. “So … no.”