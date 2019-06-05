The June 9 episode of ‘KUWTK’ is going to be an emotional one, as Kris Jenner is brought to tears after learning Kim Kardashian wants to take over one of the family’s longstanding traditions.

The Kardashians’ annual holiday celebration — their Christmas Eve bash — is the party to be at. And while Kris Jenner basically hosted the event every year since its incarnation, Kim Kardashian decided to hijack the hosting duties for 2018. But that didn’t sit well with Kris. Kim, 38, literally brings her mom, 63, to tears after suggesting they change the location for the family holiday party, as seen in a new preview clip for the June 9 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim mentions the idea of hosting the party at her house, while sitting down with Kris at the Hidden Hills home she shares with husband Kanye West. Kris complains about how her daughters are “a little tough on her” about the party, but Kim says they have “evolved” away from the simple family gathering, and want to turn the party into something more. “I just think the kids have evolved from having it just be your friends,” Kim admits. “It’s kind of like, this older party. There’s literally people we don’t know.”

Kim then tells her mom, “The time has come that maybe we switch the location and we have it here at our house. I know Kanye loves to put things together, so if he knows that we’re doing a Christmas Eve party, he’ll have so many ideas. We just have a different vibe and a different energy. We all collectively, all the siblings, feel that way.”

Kim continues to explain herself in a confessional, saying, “Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever… We want it to be a place that we can just have fun and it’s all of our friends and definitely family and my mom’s friends, too. But a good mix of both so we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other.”

Then, when Kim tells Kris that she’s “outnumbered” since all of the kids feel the same way, Kris says, “Well, that makes me sad” before tearing up.

“I want you to give us your blessing,” Kim says. “I don’t want to just steal it from you.”

And even though it made her cry, Kris seems okay with letting Kim hijack the Christmas party. “No, I want you guys to be able to do this until you’re my age and one of your kids takes over — that’s the joy,” she says.

Watch the full episode of KUWTK on June 9 at 9pm on E!