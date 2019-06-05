Keith Urban Gives Emotional Performance Of ‘We Were’ At The 2019 CMT Music Awards

Keith Urban rocked the house at the 2019 CMT Music Awards with his performance of ‘We Were.’

Keith Urban stole the show at the 2019 CMT Music Awards! The singer, 51, took to the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to perform a rendition of his song, “We Were.” For the emotional performance, Keith fronted his band with his guitar, backlit by lights strobing gently.

It’s a big night for Keith. Besides his performance, he’s also up for a few awards! He received nods for Collaborative Video of the Year and Video of the Year for his track with Julia Michaels, “Coming Home.” While we love the song, this isn’t the only collab Keith has worked on recently. His 2019 hit “We Were” – which he performed tonight – was actually co-written by fellow country crooner Eric Church. “I had no idea Eric was a writer on it when we went in and recorded it. We actually recorded it last December before Christmas,” Keith said in a recent radio interview, according to CMT.

“And then I just lived with it for a while tinkering little bits and pieces over the next handful of months until we finished it out. And it wasn’t until I was doing label copy and needed to make sure I had all the lyrics right and asked for a copy of the lyrics and that’s the first time I saw the writers on the song,” he added. “As soon as I read the names on the lyric sheet, I texted him and I said, ’Did you write this song ’We Were’?” Eric apparently couldn’t recall the song and replied to Keith, asking, “Is that about something about a water town and something?”

The 2019 CMT Awards broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.