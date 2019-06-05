JWoww Lives Up To Her Name In Stunning White Shirt Dress On CMT Awards Red Carpet – See Pics

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley looked amazing at the CMT Awards on June 5. The ‘Jersey Shore’ star brought her fashion A-game to the glitzy Nashville event.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, was a long way from the Jersey shore when she arrived at the CMT Awards looking sensational. The reality TV star attended the June 5 event at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee wearing a red hot white blazer dress. The mom-of-two wore her hair in an extremely long, high ponytail, which flowed past her waist. Meanwhile, her bare legs were on full display.

JWoww has been living her best life recently with her new boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello, 24. The mom-of-two – who is in the middle of a volatile divorce from her ex Roger Mathews – has taken a few mini-trips with the wrestling hunk, including an April jaunt to Universal in Orlando, Florida. On May 26 she shared Instagram pics of them partying in Las Vegas at the Hakkasan nightclub.

The Jersey Shore star’s new romance has divided her fans. Some are thrilled that she’s found love and happiness. Others have bashed her for moving on and ending her four-year marriage. “You’ll get tired of this one too in 10 years…” one person wrote, commenting on a series of pics of JWoww and Zack in Las Vegas. “And Roger ??” another fan wrote. Yet another added, “Aren’t you still married??”

Thankfully most of JWoww’s fans and friends shared nothing but love for the couple.

“Crazy how everyone is so interested in how fast she moved on but do we live with her?? Do we know how long it’s been since her and Roger fell apart?? Why do we care!!!” one person wrote. “It’s her life let her live it as she pleases!! All these people commenting in their feelings about her moving on! ITS [sic] LIFE! WE LIVE AND LEARN! AND WE MOVE ON FROM IT! Ya just too nosey! Let her be happy!” “Well damn, this [sic] fans are salty asf!!!!” yet another wrote, while others just thanked Zack for making JWoww happy. One fan wrote, “@zackcarpinello love seeing you two smile so much.”