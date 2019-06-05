Jussie Smollett’s 911 Call From Alleged Attack Revealed: ‘They Put A Noose Around His Neck’

A ‘scared’ man phoned 911 on the night of Jussie Smollett’s attack, and the unidentified caller claimed that the ‘Empire’ actor didn’t want him to call the authorities!

Six days after Chicago PD released the full investigative case file of Jussie Smollett, 36, the authorities gave the public another look into this controversial case: the 911 call. The Empire actor claimed that he had been attacked and subjected to racist and homophobic slurs on Jan. 29, but a man who claimed to work for Jussie was actually the first to phone the police, according to this call released on June 5! “I just need the police to come by, I work for an artist, I don’t really want to say his name,” the caller, whose name has been redacted, told the emergency dispatcher. “He states that he went to Subway, he was walking by…some guys, somebody jumped him or something like that. And I just want to report it and make sure he’s alright.”

Apparently, Jussie didn’t want the phone call to be made on his behalf. The 911 dispatcher asked why Jussie didn’t make the call himself, and his friend replied, “He was cool, he didn’t want me to call you guys.” After the operator said only Jussie could file a police report, the friend clarified, “He’s definitely going to make the report. I’m gonna make him make the report.”

The caller then went into details about the alleged attack itself, according to details relayed by Jussie. “I just think he’s startled…’cause I’m scared, I don’t know what it is,” the friend continued. “They put a noose around his neck. They didn’t do anything with it, but it’s around his neck. That’s really fu**ed up. Sorry, for saying it like that.” You can listen to the full audio below — Jussie had also claimed that his two alleged attackers poured bleach on him, in addition to allegedly punching and kicking him.

After the phone call and proceeding investigation, Chicago PD accused Jussie of filing a false police report and for allegedly staging his own hate crime. The Fox star was indicted on 16 felony charges on March 8, but the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office angered Chicago police and Mayor Rahm Emanuel by dropping all of Jussie’s charges on March 26! The actor maintained his innocence throughout the whole investigation. However, on April 11, the City of Chicago revealed that it’s suing Jussie for allegedly not reimbursing “the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report,” according to a statement obtained by WGN-TV.