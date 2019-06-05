Jordyn Woods Models Sexy High-Waisted Orange Bikini – New Pic

Jordyn Woods looks stunning in her latest Instagram picture, in which she rocked a high-waisted orange bikini.

Jordyn Woods, 21, is flaunting what she’s got! The influencer revealed that she’s “back in LA” in a new Instagram post that showed off her curves in an orange high-waisted bikini. The star’s bikini top featured a criss-cross string pattern that revealed some of her cleavage. Her high-waisted bottoms tied together at her hips. Jordyn wore her long black hair in loose waves, and looked off to the side as she took the pic.

She had on long, white-colored nails, and some gold jewelry on her hand. She didn’t wear a lot of makeup, but included a bold, black eyeliner, and strong eyebrows. She finished the look with a matte, light pink lipstick. Jordyn tagged Icon Swim, the swimsuit brand, in her caption, as well. Jordyn’s previous pics on Instagram are from her travels in Europe, but like she said, she has returned in Los Angeles.

L.A. is where her life shifted four months ago, when Tristan Thompson, 28, kissed her at a house party. Since then, Jordyn’s former relationship with then-BFF Kylie Jenner, 21, and the whole KarJenner clan, hasn’t been the same. “This situation has truly shown her who her real friends are,” a source close to Jordyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “This whole thing has been a giant learning experience for her.”

“Jordyn Woods is still shaken up over the loss of her friendship with Kylie and scandal involving Tristan Thompson,” our insider continued. “She is still very much trying to keep to herself even though she’s slowly starting to come out a bit more. Jordyn knows it’s important because now she’s all on her own and needs to be out there, but she’s being as closed off and private as possible.”

“She doesn’t trust a lot of people, that much is clear,” the source said. “When out, she really is just keeping to herself and doing her own thing. Jordyn wants to be out because she knows she has products to promote and needs to be social and isn’t wanting to just sit at home and sulk, but she’s trying to do it by keeping to herself as much as possible.” That much is evident from Jordyn’s Instagram account, which has mostly just been photos of the young star posing alone as of recently. We hope Jordyn finds new people to trust and rely on as she continues to move on from this situation.