Jonathan Van Ness Reveals Deeply Personal Plans For Pride & His Dream Job While ‘Queer Eye’ Is On Hiatus

‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness is celebrating Pride Month in a meaningful and special way, he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in a new interview.

Jonathan Van Ness, 32, is loved by many for his grooming expertise on Netflix’s Queer Eye, but he has also become part of a greater cultural conversation from identifying within the LGBTQ+ community and being such a huge celeb. The reality television star, who uses his platform to be political and stand up for marginalized voices, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what he’s doing during this Pride Month to honor his queer peers. “My friend Raymond Braun did an incredible documentary [State of Pride] on the 50th anniversary of Stonewall,” Jonathan, who’s partnering with Charmin on a toilet paper sweepstakes on June 5, said.

“[Stonewall is] such an important thing to remember when you think of ‘pride’ being born out of LGBTQ+ people standing up to the police force that was harassing them,” he continued. “It’s really amazing to think about the trailblazers that came before us that fought for our visibility.” Within his own work, Jonathan has been touched by others’ response to him. He said one of the most rewarding aspects of being on Queer Eye has been helping people become “confident in their skin” and see them “pursue something they’ve always wanted to but didn’t, or have been able to.”

He also reflected that it has been rewarding to see people come out on the show, and to see people who have “had their heart or mind moved on the LGBTQ+ community as a whole” due to the presence of himself, Tan France, 36, Karamo Brown, 38, Bobby Berk, 37, and Antoni Porowski, 35, who all identify themselves as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Beyond Pride Month, Jonathan has a lot going on: the (presumably, but unannounced) fourth season of Queer Eye, podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, upcoming book “Over the Top” to be released this fall, and his tour, Jonathan Van Ness: Road To Beijing.

But his ambitions don’t stop there! “I’ve actually been keeping it top-secret: I’m a classic soprano. I’m doing this beautiful, classic [sound] – think Josh Groban, think Céline Dion,” the hairstylist joked. “People don’t know. It’s really major. I’m totally kidding.”

In all seriousness, Jonathan told HL that he has considered writing comedy, although he feels “so creatively blessed” at the moment. “Who knows what the future holds? I want to bring everything I can to every project I’ve done so far.”